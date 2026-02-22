972nd Avatara Mahotsavam of Ananthalwar Held at Tirumala

Tirupati: The 972nd Avatara Mahotsavam of Sri Ananthalwar, one of the prominent Alwars and a revered Sri Vaishnava saint, was observed with religious fervour at Ananthalwar Thota in Tirumala on Sunday.

Descendants of the saint, including Venkata Krishna Swamy and Bharadwaja Swamy, along with devotees, participated in the celebrations, during which the Nalayira Divya Prabandha was rendered.

TTD joint executive officer Dr A. Sarat, who attended as chief guest, said the life of Sri Ananthalwar was an inspiration to devotees, demonstrating that devotion is expressed through selfless service. He noted that the saint’s descendants have been continuing floral service to Lord Venkateswara for the past 972 years and expressed hope that the tradition would continue.

Later, Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy delivered religious discourses and blessed devotees. Scholars from various regions spoke on spiritual and historical aspects of Tirumala traditions, including Venkatachala Itihasa Mala, Ramanuja’s Tirumala pilgrimage, Swami Pushkarini, Tirumala Nambi–Thanniramudhu utsavam, Moolavarla Tirumanjanam, Tirunamam, the Ramanuja shrine consecration and the sacred tirthas of Tirumala.