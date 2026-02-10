960 MW Polavaram Hydel Power Generation Targeted By July 2027

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to ensure uninterrupted, reliable and quality 24×7 power supply as electricity demand rises during the Rabi season and the peak summer months. Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Tuesday directed state power utilities to remain on high alert and expedite preparations, while pushing for the early commissioning of the 960 MW Polavaram Hydel Power Project, with initial power generation targeted by June–July 2027.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the AP Secretariat, the Chief Secretary reviewed the power supply position and the progress of key projects. Senior officials from APTransco, APgenco, APSPDCL, APEPDCL and APCPDCL participated.

Vijayanand said the Polavaram Hydel Power Project was progressing rapidly, with significant advances in civil and electro-mechanical works. Of the 12 units planned, six to seven units are expected to be commissioned by June–July 2027, while the entire project is scheduled for completion by December 2028. Almost all major equipment, including gas-insulated and air-insulated substations, has reached the site, suppliers have fully mobilised, and construction of the powerhouse and allied structures is in full swing.

The Polavaram Hydel Power Station, equipped with 12 Kaplan turbine units of 80 MW each, will add 960 MW of clean hydro power to the State grid and contribute about 23 million units (MU) per day. The project is expected to yield an annual benefit of nearly ₹1,250 crore, significantly strengthening the state’s renewable energy capacity and grid stability.

Reviewing demand trends, the Chief Secretary noted that on February 9, 2026, energy demand touched 236.91 MU, with 227.66 MU met through APGENCO generation, renewable sources and short-term power purchases. January recorded an average daily demand of 221 MU, marking a year-on-year increase of 6–8 per cent. February demand rose to 233–238 MU, with a peak of 239.05 MU on February 7.

Demand is projected to reach 250–260 MU per day by March, with peak load expected to touch around 14,000 MW. Vijayanand directed power utilities to ensure meticulous scheduling, enhanced renewable integration, grid stability, timely completion of transmission projects and strengthened preparedness for the Rabi season.