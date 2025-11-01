95-Yr-Old Builds Kasibugga Shrine After Tirumala Ordeal

Visakhapatnam: A 95-year-old man has built a magnificent Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple across 12 acres of his coconut plantation in Srikakulam district, driven by a distressing experience at the Tirumala Tirupati temple thirteen years ago.

Harimukunda Panda, a resident of Kasibugga in Srikakulam, had visited Tirumala at the age of 82. After standing in a long queue for several hours, he was allegedly pushed aside by security personnel as he approached the deity. Despite explaining that he was elderly and unwell, his pleas went unheard.

Deeply hurt by the incident, Panda resolved to construct a temple of his own — a spiritual haven open to all devotees. The project, which cost around Rs 10 crore, features a main sanctum adorned with intricately carved idols of Sri Venkateswara, flanked by Sridevi and Bhudevi, each sculpted from single stones.

The temple complex also houses Navagraha deities and several other divine figures, making it a complete pilgrimage destination.

Adding to its sanctity, the temple stands near the Nagavali River, which holds deep spiritual importance in local tradition. According to local belief, taking a holy dip in the river followed by worship at the temple brings prosperity and spiritual strength.

Since its inauguration four months ago, the temple has drawn thousands of devotees, especially during festivals. However, on Saturday, November 1, a stampede tragically occurred at the temple, claiming nine lives, including one child, and injuring several others.