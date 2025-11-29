 Top
95 Anakapalle School Buses Flagged For Defects In Safety Inspection

Andhra Pradesh
29 Nov 2025 1:28 AM IST

Officials also visited 24 schools to conduct awareness programmes, stressing that school managements share responsibility for transport safety and must monitor compliance and driver health.

Motor Vehicle Inspectors carry out a comprehensive safety inspection of school buses in Anakapalle district, checking compliance with standards to ensure secure transport for students.—Image By Arrangement

Visakhapatnam: Ninety-five school buses in Anakapalle were found defective during a statewide safety inspection aimed at protecting students. On Friday, transport teams conducted checks on buses belonging to educational institutions across the district. District Transport Officer G. Manohar said Motor Vehicle Inspectors were deployed to ensure compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act and the Bus Body Code.

Three teams inspected 106 buses, checking fire alarm systems, emergency exit doors, speed governors and fire extinguishers. Notices were issued to 95 buses for safety defects, while four buses were seized for tax and fitness violations.

Officials also visited 24 schools to conduct awareness programmes, stressing that school managements share responsibility for transport safety and must monitor compliance and driver health. The DTO warned that negligence would not be tolerated and said special inspections would continue through the coming week.

