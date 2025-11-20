93 TMCs Of Water Available For Rabi In Konaseema Delta Region

KAKINADA: The Irrigation Advisory Board of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district met at Amalapuram on Thursday. District collector R. Mahesh Kumar presided over the meeting and discussed the prospects of 2025–26 Rabi crop.

The collector instructed officials to pay special attention to areas that had faced water shortage problems in the last season, keeping in mind the past experiences.

There is a need for 93.22 TMC of water for Rabi under the central, eastern and western delta ayacuts spread over 8,96,507 acres, which is already available at various storage points. The Irrigation Advisory Board has decided to take 9 TMC of water from Sileru, 44 TMC from Polavaram Project Storage point and 20 TMC from the Sileru bypass.

Collector Mahesh Kumar asked officials to ensure that farmers use water judiciously, so that it is available even to the tail-end lands.

However, Rajya Sabha member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose expressed doubts on the availability of sufficient water. He advised the board members to reconsider use of water from dead-storage levels in reservoirs on River Godavari and Sileru reservoir.

Those who attended the advisory meeting board included MLC Perabathula Rajasekhar, Eastern Delta Water Project chairman Sunil Kumar, P. Gannavaram MLA Giddi Satyanarayana , Central Delta Project president Gubbala Srinivas, Mummidivaram MLA D. Subba Raju, Mandapeta MLA Vegulla Jogeswara Rao, joint collector T. Nishanthi, Revenue officer K. Madhavi, Agriculture officer Bosubabu, and Irrigation superintendent engineer K. Gopinath.