92 KG Ganja Seized, 4 Held

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Parvathipuram Manyam district police seized 92 kg of dry cannabis and nabbed four persons in two separate incidents in the district, on Monday.

In the first incident, the police seized 90 kg of dry ganja and arrested two persons when the duo was transporting it on a bike. In another incident, two people were arrested for possession of two kg of weed in Parvathipuram. The police said all the arrested belonged to Bihar.