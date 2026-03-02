 Top
92 KG Ganja Seized, 4 Held

Andhra Pradesh
2 March 2026 11:51 PM IST

In the first incident, the police seized 90 kg of dry ganja and arrested two persons when the duo was transporting it on a bike: Reports

Representational Image - Ganja — DC File

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Parvathipuram Manyam district police seized 92 kg of dry cannabis and nabbed four persons in two separate incidents in the district, on Monday.

In the first incident, the police seized 90 kg of dry ganja and arrested two persons when the duo was transporting it on a bike. In another incident, two people were arrested for possession of two kg of weed in Parvathipuram. The police said all the arrested belonged to Bihar.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

