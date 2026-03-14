92 Illegally Stored LPG Cylinders Seized in Nellore Raids

Nellore: Officials of the vigilance and enforcement department, Nellore Unit, along with the civil supplies department, conducted surprise inspections at hotels, shops, bars, restaurants and gas refilling units across the district on Saturday, uncovering the illegal use of domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purposes.

During the raids, officials found that subsidised household LPG cylinders meant for domestic use were being diverted for commercial operations. Acting on the violations, the teams seized 92 LPG cylinders worth ₹2.63 lakh from various establishments.

The seized stock included 21 empty Bharat Gas cylinders, 17 empty Indane cylinders, three filled Indane cylinders, three filled HP cylinders, 20 empty HP cylinders and 28 commercial Super Gas cylinders.

Officials prepared a panchanama and handed over the seized cylinders to the district civil supplies department for further action. A report will be submitted to the Nellore joint collector’s court under Section 6(A) of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, against the owners of the establishments involved.

Officials warned hotels, shops, bars and restaurants against using domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purposes, stating that strict action would be taken against violators.