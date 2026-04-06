₹91.75 Crore Infrastructure Boost For Parvathipuram Municipality

VISAKHAPATNAM: The state government has sanctioned infrastructure works worth Rs 91.75 crore for Parvathipuram Municipality in Parvathipuram Manyam district.

Municipal administration and urban development minister Ponguru Narayana, along with district collector Dr N. Prabhakara Reddy and MLA Bonela Vijayachandra, conducted a field inspection to review civic issues and ongoing works.

The allocations include Rs 71.94 crore for the A-Vision water scheme, Rs 16.4 crore for a sewage treatment plant, Rs 78 lakh for water body development and Rs 2.4 crore under the NSFP scheme. Additional funds comprise Rs 2.5 crore under SC/ST allocations, Rs 7.48 crore from the 15th Finance Commission and Rs 23 lakh for other works.

Officials said 85 lakh tonnes of legacy waste have been cleared and a Rs 3 crore waste-processing plant will be set up on one acre of land. Plans are also in place to construct 22 km of concrete drains at a cost of Rs 15 crore to ensure full drainage coverage within 18 months.

The minister also sanctioned Rs 1 crore for a model park and said one million LED streetlights would be installed from June with long-term maintenance provisions.

MLA Bonela Vijayachandra sought an upgrade of the municipality’s status and highlighted a Rs 192 crore drinking water project for Parvathipuram, Bobbili and Palasa. Officials said works would be expedited to improve civic infrastructure.