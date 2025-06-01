91% Turnout For Constable Mains In Kurnool

Kurnool: The Andhra Pradesh Police Recruitment Board conducted the constables' main examination on Sunday, with 6,947 out of 7,597 candidates appearing—registering a turnout of approximately 91 per cent.

In Kurnool, the examination was held across 16 centres. District Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil inspected several venues, including G. Pullaiah Engineering College, Brindavan Institute of Technology and Science, KV Subbareddy College, The Athena School, Montessori Indus Residential School and Shankara’s Degree College.

SP Patil said the examination was conducted peacefully and confirmed that staff had been placed on alert to prevent any untoward incidents.