Visakhapatnam to Host Major Naval Events: IFR, MILAN, and IONS 2026

Visakhapatnam: The harbour city will witness a major maritime mobilisation as the Indian Navy hosts three international events simultaneously from February 15 to 25 the International Fleet Review (IFR), Exercise MILAN and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs.

Sources in the Eastern Naval Command said around 90 warships, including 19 from foreign navies, 50 aircraft and the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will participate. The programme will open with a Presidential Banquet on February 17, followed by the Presidential Fleet Review at sea on February 18. The review will showcase indigenous naval platforms such as Visakhapatnam-class destroyers, Nilgiri-class stealth frigates and Arnala-class anti-submarine warfare corvettes, highlighting India’s transition into a builders’ Navy. Indian Navy ships will be joined by vessels from friendly foreign countries, the Indian Coast Guard and the merchant marine. Officials said the presence of foreign naval ships and senior leadership would enhance interoperability, facilitate the sharing of best practices and deepen professional engagement among navies operating in the Indo-Pacific.

Visakhapatnam, a key maritime hub on India’s eastern seaboard, was chosen for its long association with naval operations in the Bay of Bengal and the wider Indo-Pacific. Beyond ceremonial elements, IFR 2026 is expected to strengthen cooperation, trust-building and collective maritime security.

India hosted its first IFR in Mumbai in 2001 with 20 foreign navies, followed by the 2016 edition in Visakhapatnam, which saw participation from 50 navies.