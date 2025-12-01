9 Hospitalised After Diarrhoea Outbreak in Srikakulam

Visakhapatnam: The health authorities in Srikakulam district have reported a diarrhoea outbreak in Tallavalasa village of Santhabommali mandal, where nine persons have been hospitalised with such symptoms.

Six villagers fell ill between Saturday night and Sunday morning. They were shifted to the Tekkali district hospital. By Monday, three more residents were hospitalised.

Srikakulam DMO, Dr B Meenakshi, told Deccan Chronicle, "We have established health camps in the affected area, where doctors are working in three shifts to monitor the situation. Water contamination could be a cause. The local water supply has been stopped and awareness programmes are being conducted."

Water samples have been collected for testing. "Cases have been registered from different places, so we are evaluating the exact reason for the outbreak," she said.

All the affected persons from Tallavalasa, which falls under DG Puram PHC, received immediate treatment at the Tekkali hospital. Those requiring advanced care were referred to RIMS and Kamala Hospitals.

The rural water supply department collected water samples and conducted chemical and bacterial tests. These samples were found to be safe.

The district panchayat has arranged purified drinking water to be supplied to villagers through three tankers on a temporary basis. Additionally, chlorination of all drinking water sources, including wells and tanks in the village, has been completed.