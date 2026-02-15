9-day Free Eye Camp Begins In Iskapalem

Nellore: A special nine-day eye care camp has been launched at Iskapalem village in Thotapalligudur mandal under the joint aegis of the Shanta–Vasantha Trust, with expert doctors from Chennai’s Sankara Nethralaya providing services.

The camp was inaugurated by Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, along with Shanta Biotech founder Dr. Varaprasad Reddy, on Sunday. The initiative is being conducted with the support of Dr. Varaprasad Reddy as part of service activities.

Organised in association with the Nellore District Blindness Control Society, the camp will be held from February 15 to 21, with cataract surgeries performed from February 19 to 23 using a fully equipped mobile eye surgical unit.

Speaking on the occasion, Somireddy inspected the mobile surgical unit and inquired about the medical services being offered to the public. He called upon people to make the best use of the eye care services.

According to the organisers, comprehensive eye examinations will be conducted for all patients. Those requiring cataract surgeries will undergo procedures on the spot through advanced micro-incision techniques. Intraocular lenses (IOLs) will be implanted free of cost, and spectacles will also be provided to those in need.

The camp offers services at a nominal registration fee of `100. Medical screening, including BP and sugar tests, will be conducted before surgeries. The surgeries will be performed as ambulatory (same-day discharge) procedures by specialists from Sankara Nethralaya, Chennai.

The organisers urged residents from surrounding villages to avail themselves of the opportunity and benefit from the free, high-quality eye care services.