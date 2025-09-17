9 Buffaloes Die Of B. Coli, Leech Disease In East Godavari

Kakinada: Buffalo farmers in Peddavam village, Tallapudi mandal, East Godavari district, are alarmed after nine buffaloes died and 15 more fell ill due to B. Coli and leech disease.

The outbreak was first noticed on August 24, when white spots appeared on the animals’ necks. Despite treatment, nine buffaloes succumbed within four days. The Animal Husbandry Department was alerted, and a medical team conducted tests, confirming B. Coli and stomach fluke in dung samples.

District animal husbandry officer Dr. T. Srinivasa Rao said treatment began immediately, while additional samples of blood, grass, feed, and water were collected for laboratory analysis. Harmful chemical residues were found in two water sources.

Experts from the Vijayawada Biological Research Institute and Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University, Gannavaram, later visited the village, offering medical advice and conducting further investigations.

Dr. Srinivasa Rao reported that three affected buffaloes have shown improvement and assured that veterinary staff remain available round-the-clock. Farmers can contact helpline number 9951505099 for emergency assistance.