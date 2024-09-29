89-Foot Tall Eco-Friendly Idol Immersed in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The Maha Uchista Vinayaka immersion took place in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, featuring an impressive 89-foot tall eco-friendly idol. The immersion ceremony was marked by the ceremonial spraying of water and milk over the idol, a traditional practice that adds to the festive atmosphere.

This monumental idol was the result of a significant collaborative effort involving 26 artisans from West Bengal, led by chief artisan Naresh. These skilled craftsmen spent two months crafting the idol using sustainable materials. According to the organisers, this is the largest eco-friendly Ganesh idol in Visakhapatnam, constructed entirely from natural elements such as bamboo, red sand, Ganga soil, and grass. Specifically, the idol utilised 250 bamboo sticks, four truckloads of sand, and a truckload of grass, all adorned with environmentally friendly watercolours. The use of special Ganga sand sourced from Kolkata adds a unique touch to its construction, distinguishing it from traditional idols typically made with synthetic materials.

In a notable highlight of the event, a large Ladoo was auctioned for Rs 15 lakhs and 15 thousand rupees. The immersion process itself involved 80 thousand litres of water and 1000 litres of milk.

Visakhapatnam to develop integrated sports complex and multi-games indoor tadium

Visakhapatnam is set to enhance its sporting infrastructure with plans for an Integrated Sports Complex and a Multi-Games Indoor Stadium in Kommadi, as announced by State Sports Authority (SAP) vice-chairman M.D. Girisha during her visit on Sunday. She emphasised the need for strategic initiatives to develop these facilities, which aim to cater to a variety of sports and promote athletic talent in the region.



During her tour, Girisha observed para sports events, including swimming competitions at the Railway Stadium and rifle shooting at the YMCA, where she participated as a para athlete.

District collector M.N. Hareindra Prasad welcomed Girisha's vision, highlighting ongoing gymnastics competitions at the Indoor Stadium, where she recognised and awarded talented gymnasts. The Collector expressed his commitment to supporting the growth of gymnastics and other sports, pledging to provide necessary resources and facilities.

In discussions with the collector, Girisha outlined plans for identifying suitable locations for various sports fields and enhancing water sports activities at Gambhiram and Rushikonda. She stressed that developing an integrated sports complex would position Visakhapatnam as a sports hub, facilitating diverse sporting events.