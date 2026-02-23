88.16 L AP Workers Enrolled on e-Shram Portal: Subhash

Vijayawada:The coalition government, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, is firmly committed to the welfare of unorganised workers, Labour minister Vasamsetti Subhash said in the assembly on Monday.

Replying to a question raised by MLA Dr. Valmiki Parthasarathi, the minister said a total of 88,16,453 unorganised workers in Andhra Pradesh have registered on the national e-Shram portal. In addition, as many as 18,24,221 workers have enrolled with the Andhra Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board.

Subhash said the state government is accelerating registrations and implementing comprehensive welfare measures to ensure financial security and social protection for workers in the unorganised sector. Free medical services and periodic health check-ups are being provided, he said. Detailing the benefits, the minister said Rs 20,000 is given as maternity assistance, Rs 40,000 as marriage assistance, Rs 60,000 in the event of natural death, and Rs 20,000 towards immediate funeral expenses. Scholarships are also being extended to children of construction workers studying from classes I to XII.

Drawing a comparison with previous governments, Subhash said that during 2014–19, eight lakh construction workers were registered under the Telugu Desam regime. In contrast, under the YSR Congress party government led by former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, only two lakh workers were enrolled, he alleged.

Vasamsetti Subhash criticised the previous government for issuing memo no. 1214/20 citing duplication in registrations and subsequently halting welfare schemes for construction workers. He further alleged that the absence of a proper sand policy and inadequate sand supply had crippled the construction sector, adversely affecting workers’ livelihoods.

The minister described Chandrababu Naidu as a visionary leader who has kept himself accessible to the people and made Andhra Pradesh a model in welfare implementation. Special skill development programmes are being conducted to enhance the employability of building and construction workers, including opportunities abroad, he said. The welfare board is also undertaking a comprehensive data collection drive to ensure that no eligible worker is left out, Subhash affirmed.