87% of Reservoirs’ Capacity Filled in AP: Nimmala

Kurnool: Water Resources Development Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu said that out of the total 961 tmcft capacity of reservoirs in the state, 87.86 per cent — about 844 tmcft — has been filled this year. He credited this achievement to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s efficient water management.

The minister conducted a review meeting with irrigation officials at the Chief Engineer’s Office in Kurnool on Tuesday to assess the filling of tanks under the Handri-Neeva project.

Rama Naidu said ₹3,850 crore had been spent to bring Krishna waters to 738 km of suburban areas.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy, who called himself the child of Rayalaseema, did not spend even a single rupee on Handri-Neeva, the lifeline of this region. He failed to pay bills or complete the work. What he could not do in five years, we achieved in the first year of the coalition government,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha member T.G. Venkatesh said that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured financial support, the states agreed to implement the GST reform.

He noted that by buying oil from Russia at lower prices, India has managed the GST deficit effectively. Venkatesh expressed confidence that new industries would come up in Kurnool district following the Prime Minister’s visit.

He said land had already been allocated for industries and irrigation projects developed in the region. “Industries that existed 40 years ago have disappeared, but a new industrial revolution has begun,” he added.

Venkatesh said the BJP and coalition partners are moving ahead with implementing the Rayalaseema Declaration to ensure the region’s overall development.

Vermeiren Sets Up State-of-the-Art Facility in Sri City

Nellore: Strengthening Belgium’s industrial footprint in India, Vermeiren India Rehab Private Limited, a leading global manufacturer of rehabilitation equipment, has inaugurated its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the Sri City Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

To mark this growing collaboration between India and Belgium, Frank Geerkens, Consul General of Belgium in Mumbai, visited Sri City on Tuesday to interact with Belgian business representatives and explore investment opportunities in the region.

Dr. Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder and Managing Director of Sri City, welcomed Mr. Geerkens and briefed him on the integrated business city’s world-class infrastructure, strategic location, and investment potential for international enterprises.

After touring the campus, Mr. Geerkens said, “Sri City is awesome — an ideal site for foreign investors. Vermeiren’s initiative in manufacturing high-end wheelchairs here marks the beginning of Belgium’s industrial presence in Sri City.”

He appreciated the support extended to Vermeiren and expressed confidence that the company’s success would pave the way for more Belgian firms to invest in the region.

Dr. Sannareddy added, “We are delighted to host Vermeiren, a global leader in rehabilitation equipment. This visit reaffirms Sri City’s commitment to nurturing global partnerships and fostering a vibrant, inclusive, and innovation-driven ecosystem.”

The event was also attended by Jayant Nadiger, Trade & Investment Commissioner of Flanders, Belgium (South India), and Syed Riaz Qadri, MD of Vermeiren India.

20 Daily Wagers Injured as Jeep Rams into Auto

Kurnool: As many as 20 daily-wage workers were injured when an auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling was rammed by a jeep on Tuesday morning. The workers were on their way to Gadivemula from Devalapuram for work.

According to police, the speeding jeep coming from the opposite direction lost control and crashed into the auto. The impact left the vehicle severely damaged, throwing several passengers onto the road.

Local people rushed to their rescue and alerted the police. Of the 20 injured, five suffered serious injuries while the rest sustained minor injuries.

Gadivemula police shifted the injured to Nandyal Government General Hospital for treatment. Police said overspeeding and reckless driving by the jeep driver appeared to be the primary cause of the accident.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Great Vizag Shopping Fest to Promote Local Commerce

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam district administration is set to host the Great Vizag Shopping Festival 2025, a four-day mega exhibition aimed at promoting local businesses and fostering public engagement with the formal economy.

Scheduled from October 16 to 19 at the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds, the festival is part of the Andhra Pradesh Government's “Super GST–Super Savings” programme launched under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad said on Tuesday that the festival would feature 66 stalls across multiple sectors, with SHGs receiving prominent representation with 25 stalls. The automobile sector will occupy 19 stalls, while electronics, mobile and furniture businesses will have 11.

Food and beverage vendors and miscellaneous categories will round out the exhibition.

The collector said the event aims to provide a platform for consumers and businesses while promoting awareness about GST benefits and digital transactions.

Beyond commerce, the festival promises to be a cultural extravaganza showcasing Andhra Pradesh's rich heritage through art, dance, and music performances.

The event will run daily from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm, featuring lucky-dip competitions, food courts, and parking facilities to ensure a family-friendly experience.

Waqf Board Plans Boundary Walls, Watchtower to Protect Lands

Nellore: Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board chairman and TDP Nellore parliamentary constituency president Sheikh Abdul Aziz inspected the Shadi Manzil at Kotamitta on Tuesday and directed officials to complete repair works quickly.

He announced a management committee, with the municipal commissioner as convener, to maintain the building and organise revenue-generating events, using proceeds to fund free weddings for poor girls.

Issuing a stern warning to land grabbers, Aziz said, “As long as I draw breath, I will not let even an inch of Waqf land go.”

He announced plans for boundary walls and a watchtower to secure Waqf lands and said illegal sale agreements by mutawallis had been suspended.

Aziz noted that Waqf and revenue officials were jointly surveying lands and that teams were working across the state to protect Waqf properties from encroachment.

Subsidy Credited to Mango Farmers in Chittoor, Tirupati

Tirupati: Collector Sumit Kumar announced on Tuesday that the state government has credited ₹146.84 crore in subsidy to the bank accounts of 31,929 mango farmers across Chittoor district through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

The total aid covers 3.67 lakh metric tonnes of mangoes, with over 20,000 farmers eligible to receive more than ₹1 lakh each.

Sumit Kumar said farmers in Bangarupalem mandal received the highest share and noted that Andhra Pradesh remains the only state in the region to provide both subsidy and minimum support price for mango growers.

He informed that eligibility was verified through e-crop booking and field inspections. Farmers yet to receive the subsidy can submit representations by October 30, and their eligibility will be verified within 48 hours.

He also stated that 21 farmers due subsidies exceeding ₹5 lakh will receive them after verification.

Meanwhile, food processing units in Gudipala, Punganur, and Bangarupalem that failed to pay the government-declared price to mango farmers will not receive official support.

In Tirupati district, under the Market Intervention Scheme, the government directed pulp units to purchase 65,014 tonnes of Totapuri mangoes from 5,952 farmers between June and July at the minimum support price of ₹12 per kg. A total of ₹26 crore has been deposited into their accounts.

Will Make Prakasam a Major Eco-Tourism Hub: Collector

: Prakasam district collector P. Rajababu emphasized that forest conservation and tourism development must go hand in hand to ensure sustainable progress.

He assured that the district administration will extend full support to promote eco-friendly tourism while safeguarding forest ecosystems.

The collector conducted a special review meeting with officials from various wings of the forest department at Prakasam Bhavan on Tuesday.

He directed officials to appoint a liaison officer from each forest division to coordinate and resolve revenue-related issues promptly.

Highlighting the district’s connectivity and strategic location, the collector said that an airport is coming up in Prakasam district, and the Chief Minister’s plan to channel Veligonda project water by August next year will significantly boost development prospects.

3 Judges Transferred to AP High Court

Vijayawada: The Central government on Tuesday notified the transfer of three judges to the Andhra Pradesh High Court: Justices Cheekati Manavendranath Roy, Donadi Ramesh, and Subhendu Samanta.

These transfers aim to strengthen the judicial framework and bring experienced judges back to Andhra Pradesh.

Railway Employee Wins Double Bronze at State Para Swimming Championship

Vijayawada: A parcel supervisor with South Central Railway has brought laurels to his organisation by winning two bronze medals at the 7th Andhra Pradesh State Para Swimming Championships.

K. Lavaiah, who works in the Commercial Department at Tenali under the Vijayawada Division, secured bronze in both the 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle events held in Eluru on October 12.

On Monday, Lavaiah met Divisional Railway Manager Mohit Sonakiya, who congratulated him and extended best wishes for his national-level competitions.

YSRC Launches 1-Crore Signature Campaign Against Alliance Government

Kakinada: Former minister and YSRC East Godavari district president Ch. Srinivasa Venu Gopalakrishna accused the NDA alliance government of cheating people with false promises and supplying spurious liquor.

Addressing a Rachabanda programme at Rajavolu village on Tuesday as part of the YSRC’s campaign to collect one crore signatures against the alliance government, he said it had failed to fulfil its promises and was resorting to diversionary politics.

He called upon party cadres to take up door-to-door campaigns and explain to families how the government was cheating them.

In Korukonda mandal, YSRC workers led by senior leader Jakkampudi Vijayalakshmi took out a bike rally from Kapavaram Ramalayam Centre to the Excise Circle Inspector’s office at Korukonda.

Vijayalakshmi alleged that the government was trying to suppress YSRC, which would win 174 seats in the 2029 elections.