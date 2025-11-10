86 MoUs Set for Signing at CII Summit

Visakhapatnam: As many as 86 MoUs related to tourism development in Andhra Pradesh will be signed during the CII-led Partnership scheduled to be held on November 14 and 15. Of the total, two firms are from the UK that would be investing in the State.

The projects include hotels, restaurants, adventure sports, entertainment, and sports facilities, such as a golf course in the Anakapalli district, as well as exhibition houses. The hotels will be mainly established in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Amaravati, Tirupati, and Suryalanka Beach in the Bapatla district. Sources in the hotel sector said ITC and the Maira group would be developing seven-star hotels in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam district collector M.N. Harindranath Prasad, in a meeting held with officials, stated that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu would arrive in Visakhapatnam on November 12, and the following day, he would have special meetings with top CII representatives, local officials, and senior party leaders. Later in the evening, he will have dinner with them. He cautioned the people to complete all the arrangements within the stipulated period and conduct a dry run of the security arrangements. He said in addition to the Chief Minister, Governor Sayyed Abdul Nazeer, central ministers and foreign delegates from 40 countries would be attending the two-day summit.

The collector suggested that the officials conduct hassle-free registration and hand over delegate kits on the spot. All foundation stone-laying events should be prepared in advance, and officials should ensure that proper parking, entry, and exit arrangements are in place for visiting VIPs. The police and immigration authorities should be alert and prevent any inconvenience to the visiting delegates.