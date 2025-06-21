8,583 Students Selected In Second Phase Of RTE For Free Private School Admissions

Vijayawada: The state government has released the second phase results for free admissions to private schools. A total of 8,583 students have secured seats for the 2025-26 academic year under the Right to Education (RTE) act.

State project director of Samagra Shiksha, Srinivas Rao, announced the results on Friday. He emphasized the importance of providing education access for economically disadvantaged students.

Parents of selected students have been notified via SMS to their mobile numbersDetails are available on the official website at https://cse.ap.gov.in/.

The government has set a timeline for the admission process. Parents must visit their assigned schools between June 21 and June 28, along with required documents to confirm the admission.

The Samamgra Siksha programme received massive response from parents. The application process for Class 1 admissions was from May 2 to May 19, when 37,427 registrations took place. After verification, 28,561 children were found eligible for the lottery system. In the first phase, 23,118 students were allotted seats, and 15,541 joined the schools.

Additional project coordinators of Samagra Shiksha in each district would confirm the admissions using specially assigned login credentials.

School managements are advised to contact their mandal educational officers, district educational officers or regional joint directors for help.

The government has set up a toll-free helpline at 18004258599 for parents seeking information or assistance regarding the RTE admission process.