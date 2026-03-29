85,000 Srivari Laddus Sent to Vontimitta for Sita Rama Kalyanam

TIRUPATI: Around 85,000 Srivari laddus were prepared and dispatched to the Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta in Kadapa district on Sunday for the upcoming Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam.

The laddus were prepared by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) potu workers at Tirumala and transported to the Srivari Seva Sadan, where nearly 300 Srivari Sevaks undertook packing.

The packing began at 8 am and was completed by 1 pm under the supervision of estates officer and Parakamani deputy executive officer (in-charge) Venkateswarulu along with staff.

Officials said the work was carried out as per the instructions of TTD chairman B.R. Naidu, executive officer M. Ravichandra and additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary. The laddus were packed, loaded and dispatched within five hours.

The laddus will be distributed to devotees attending the Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam scheduled to be held on April 1 at Vontimitta.