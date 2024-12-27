8,242 Motorists Booked for Helmet-Less Driving

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada city police booked 8,242 motorists for riding motorbikes without helmets and imposed a whopping Rs 30.78 lakh in fines over the past six days. The crackdown on helmet-less riding follows the AP High Court's reprimand of the police department for lax enforcement of helmet compliance among motorists, which resulted in 667 fatalities between June and September this year.

On December 26 alone, the police booked a record 2,657 riders and collected Rs 9.91 lakh in fines—the highest single-day collection since the helmet enforcement drive began in the city.

In this regard, the NTR district police have intensified efforts to raise awareness about helmet safety. They are conducting special drives to educate commuters and citizens about the consequences of not wearing helmets, while simultaneously imposing hefty fines and seizing motorbikes from repeat offenders.

Additionally, the department is prioritising the collection of pending challan dues, warning commuters that vehicles will be seized if challans remain unpaid for more than 90 days. As part of the enforcement drive, the department is encouraging commuters to clear their dues and pay them at https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in/index/accused-challan.