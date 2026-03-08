8,000 Women Register as Entrepreneurs in Manyam District

VISAKHAPATNAM: Parvathipuram Manyam district has recorded a major stride in women’s empowerment, with nearly 8,000 women registering as entrepreneurs this year, district collector Dr N. Prabhakar Reddy said on International Women’s Day.

He said the achievement surpassed the state government’s targets and marked a significant milestone for the district. Addressing a programme held to mark the occasion, the collector highlighted several success stories of women who built businesses through determination and hard work, emphasising that empowerment lies in financial independence as much as in education.

Prabhakar Reddy urged families to ensure that girls complete at least a degree and become financially independent before marriage. He said true respect and protection come when women are self-reliant.

He also stressed the need for awareness about laws and government initiatives such as the Shakti App, one-stop centres and free legal aid. The collector noted that issuing house titles in women’s names has enhanced their social standing, while health schemes supporting women from pregnancy to childbirth have improved their well-being.

Local leaders, including MLA Bonela Vijayachandra and Araku Parliament in-charge Tejovathi, highlighted the role of women in social and economic development. They said free bus travel has helped improve economic independence for small traders and women from ordinary households.

On the occasion, a cheque for ₹447.25 crore was distributed to 62,954 women from 9,337 self-help groups.

Senior officials, representatives of women’s organisations and entrepreneurs attended the programme.