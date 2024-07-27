8,000 Evacuated in Bhadrachalam As Godavari River Touches 53 Feet

Visakhapatnam: The third danger signal has been raised with the Godavari River touching 53 feet at Bhadrachalam at 4 p.m. on Saturday.



ASR district collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar told this correspondent that as a precautionary measure, they have so far evacuated 8,000 people to safer places. Power supply has been cut off in 26 villages. The number of such villages is expected to rise with increase in water levels.

Relief materials, including rice, oil and vegetables, have been provided to people of households that have marooned. Nearly 32,000 people have been given relief materials

“Today, we obtained three tonnes of vegetables for distribution. More will be sourced depending on the requirement. Other essential supplies, including drinking water, are also being provided. Three bore wells have been dug on a war footing. Water is also being supplied through tankers sourced from 23 RO plants,’’ the collector said.

Relief personnel have distributed around 1.2 lakh water packets and 30,000 chlorine tablets in areas that have go cut off. Instructions have been given how people must use the chlorine tablets to purify water.

Dinesh Kumar said 23 medical camps have been set up for treating people. Doctors are visiting every habitation using boats to check the health of people.

The collector said due to rising water levels and Maoists organising the martyrs’ week, police have advised VIPs to avoid visiting the flood-hit areas.

Police in Kunavaram have asked people to move to higher grounds and call flood control rooms for further advice.