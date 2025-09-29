800 Manyam Tribals Live in Asbestos Ruins

Visakhapatnam: In the Manyam district, hundreds of tribal families are facing a long-standing housing crisis. Approximately 570 beneficiaries who built homes under the NTR Housing Scheme between 2016 and 2018 are still awaiting government payments. Although the scheme was approved during the Telugu Desam government, no financial support has been released since the YSRC came to power in 2019. This delay has left families in limbo, struggling to maintain their homes without the promised funds.

Additionally, nearly 800 tribal residents across various panchayats in Komarada mandal, including Pudes, Masimanda, Naya Kuntesu, Ulipiri, Gunadatile, Sukemisheela Palem, and Chinnakergala, continue to live in deteriorating asbestos houses that were sanctioned by the YS Rajashekar Reddy-led Congress government in 2006. These structures, built nearly two decades ago, are now unsafe and unsuitable for habitation, particularly during harsh weather conditions.

Despite the state government’s recent efforts to sanction new housing, tribal residents cannot qualify because their old ID numbers are still linked to the 2006 asbestos houses. Community leaders are urging the government to cancel these outdated IDs so that families can be considered for new housing schemes.

Kolli Sambamurthy of the CPM Manyam district committee and Narappa of the Andhra Pradesh Girijana Sangham have expressed strong concerns over the delay. They warn that if the government fails to address the pending payments and the ID cancellation issue, tribal communities may lose faith in future welfare programmes.

A large-scale protest is being planned at the Parvathipuram Manyam district collector’s office to demand immediate action.