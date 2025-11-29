8 Crore Pilgrims Will Attend 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu, Says Purandeswari

Kakinada: Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha member D. Purandeswari said 7–8 crore pilgrims are expected to attend the Godavari Pushkaralu in 2027, as against the 5 crore pilgrims who came for the previous Godavari Pushkaralu in 2015.

The MP underlined that strategies be prepared in advance for dealing with the additional pilgrims with regard to transportation, food, drinking water, sanitation and security, among others.

Purandeswari attended the review meeting organised in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday in connection with the 2027 Pushkaralu. District collector Keerthi Chekuri presided over the meeting.

The Rajamahendravaram MP asked officials to prepare department-wise estimations and send it to the central government to obtain necessary funds. She said additional ghats should be developed as an additional 2–3 crore pilgrims are expected. More temporary facilities will need to be created, apart from arrangements to manage the crowds.

State Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh said robust arrangements will be made to ensure that mistakes of the past are not repeated. Transportation and infrastructure facilities will be toned up in view of the heavy traffic. He said the government is working towards completing the prestigious Akhanda Godavari Project ahead of the 2027 Pushkaralu.

Durgesh pointed out that the state government has already appointed senior IAS officer Veerapandian as the special officer for managing the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu. A Cabinet Sub-Committee has also been formed for overall supervision and coordination.

The minister requested Railway authorities to complete development works at the Nidadavolu Railway Station, where all special trains will halt, on a war-footing.

Collector Keerthi said they will build on the experience of 2015 Pushkaralu to ensure that the Godavari Pushkaralu 2027 pass off smoothly. Municipal commissioner Rahul Meena made a PowerPoint presentation on the forthcoming Pushkaralu at the meeting.

Kovvuru MLA M. Venkateswara Rao requested authorities to halt trains at Kovvuru. Rajamahendravaram MLA Adireddy Srinivas said that Real-Time Traffic Management should be implemented. Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy said ahead of the pushkaralu, pollution from Andhra Sugars and APP Mills must be eliminated. Rajanagaram MLA Bathula Bala Ramakrishna said that priority should be given to develop ghats, roads, drinking water and other infrastructure facilities. MLC Somu Veerraju said the drainage system must be improved before the 2027 mega event.