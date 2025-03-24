7K acres of ayacut needs water to survive paddy

According to irrigation department officials, at least 2 TMC of water is required to sustain the crops. Headworks executive engineer R. Kasi Visweswara Rao told Deccan Chronicle that 10,800 cusecs of water, including 5,000 cusecs drawn from the Sileru Reservoir, is being released to the delta ayacut, covering the central, eastern and western regions. He directed officials to ensure equitable water distribution, especially for tail-end farmers and expressed confidence that the water supply would continue until April 15 to save the Rabi paddy crop.“This situation arose last year as well, but the irrigation department successfully provided water. This year, we have also made extensive efforts to ensure supply,” he said. However, despite the agriculture department submitting a report on water requirements, it is learned that the requested water has not yet been released.Konaseema district collector R. Mahesh Kumar, reviewing the progress of the second crop, instructed officials to take immediate steps to resolve water shortages. He noted that 96 acres in Amalapuram mandal, 70 acres in Razole and 100 acres each in Uppalaguptam, Mamidikuduru, and Ambajipet mandals, along with 80 acres in Allavaram mandal, are facing a severe water crisis. He directed the water resources department to prioritise these mandals and ensure fair distribution. “Water must reach every acre of tail-end lands without inconvenience. Agriculture and revenue officials must play a key role in supplying irrigated water through cross-bunds and using oil engines to push water where needed,” he said.Reviewing the water crisis on Monday with the officials at Ramachandrapuram on Monday, labour minister Vasamsetty Subhash instructed officials to ensure that every acre in the Ramachandrapuram constituency receives water. He emphasised the need for coordination between officials and distributary committees, urging field visits to identify areas facing acute shortages. “The government is committed to supplying water to every acre. We are also clearing weeds from canals and drains to facilitate free water flow,” he added.