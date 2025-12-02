79 Complaints Filed at Weekly Police Meet in NTR District

Vijayawada:The NTR district police commissionerate conducted its weekly public grievance redressal programme on Monday, receiving 79 complaints from citizens on a range of issues. The initiative, held every Monday from 10 am to 1 pm at the commissioner’s office in Vijayawada, aims to achieve speedy, direct resolution of public grievances.

The session was organised under the instructions of NTR district police commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu. DCP S.V.D. Prasad and ADCP M. Raja Rao supervised the programme, interacted with complainants, and reviewed each case. In a special outreach effort, the officers personally approached senior citizens and persons with disabilities, inquired about their concerns, and assured them of quick action.

To expedite resolution, the DCP contacted the concerned station house officers by phone from the venue and directed them to initiate immediate steps.

Of the 79 grievances, 38 were related to land disputes, property issues, and financial transactions; 16 involved various frauds; 5 pertained to marital and family conflicts; 5 to women-related offenses; 3 to theft cases; 1 to assault; and 11 were minor disputes and other incidents.