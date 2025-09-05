78 Teachers To Receive AP's Best Teacher Awards On Sept 5

Visakhapatnam:Seventy-eight teachers have been selected for the 2025 State Best Teacher Awards in recognition of their outstanding contributions to instruction, innovation and community engagement across government and tribal welfare schools. The awards will be presented by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on September 5.

The awardees include subject assistants in core subjects, physical education teachers, secondary grade teachers and headmasters from all districts, including the agency areas of ASR and Parvathipuram Manyam districts.

Selection was based on a rigorous 50-point evaluation system, with top performers demonstrating measurable gains in student outcomes, exemplary inclusive practices and strong leadership.

Teachers recognised for excellence in english include Setti Roja Rani, G. Kumara Swamy, P.V.M. Nagajyothi, B.V. Sridhar Babu, K. Domnic Reddy, and A. Seshapahani.

In Telugu, the awardees are Bourotu Sankara Rao, Nakkina Veera Raghava Rao, P. Sai Babu, Dr. J. Pratap, B. Siva Kumari, M. Uttanna, Mutukuri Gopalacharyulu, and Vidamakanti Laksmaiah.

For hindi, the honoured educators are Thimmaraju Neeraja Kumari, Juntagani Bhaskarara, P. Jayachandra, and F. M. S. Khader.

In Mathematics, the selected teachers are Shaik Usman Pasha, Moturi Manga Rani, P. Sunitha Rajani, P. Venkata Subbaiah, and Pathivada Ravi Sankar.

The biology category includes G. M. Sujatha, Gurram Gangadhararao, K. Mohananjali, and Upparapalli Sailaja.

In physics, the awardees are B. Sarojini Devi, Dr. N. Subramanya Sharma, S. Noushad Ali, and Bandi Sreenivasulu.

For Social Studies, Setty Rambabu and G. Eswaramma were recognised.

In physical education, the SA PD awardees include N. Suryanarayana, Sk. Mujeer, G. Suseela Madhavi, and S. Ramakrishna.

Among the selected Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) are M. Satyarao, Y. Sankar Rao, T. Chandra Sekhara Rao, M. Dhanalakshmi, and Ch. Chennaiah, Dr. Avvari Bhadravathi, and Shaik Jawahar Muneer.

Recognised headmasters and principals include G. S. Kantha Rao, S. Trinadha Rao, Boravalli Vijaya Bharathi, Kotamraju Gayatri, Y. Yashoda Lakshmi, B. V. N. L. Padmavathi, Chittineedi Niranjani, Battina Raja Rajeswari, Mota Parvathi, Muthoju Sudhakar, V. Saraswathi, Shaik Magbool Basha, Yadav Aruna, D. Lakshmanana Rao, and G. J. Devraj.