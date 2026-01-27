 Top
77th R-Day Celebrations Held in Kurnool, Nandyal Kadapa Districts

Andhra Pradesh
27 Jan 2026 12:09 AM IST

In Nandyal, collector Ganiya Rajakumari, along with SP Sunil Sheran, received the guard of honour during the celebrations.

Kurnool, collector Dr A. Siri unfurled the national flag at the Parade Ground and received a guard of honour from the police. (Image: X)

Kurnool: The 77th Republic Day was celebrated across Kurnool, Nandyal and Kadapa districts with official ceremonies held at parade grounds.

In Kurnool, collector Dr A. Siri unfurled the national flag at the Parade Ground and received a guard of honour from the police. Accompanied by SP Vikrant Patil, he later inspected departmental tableaux. Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen also unfurled the tricolour at his office.

In Nandyal, collector Ganiya Rajakumari, along with SP Sunil Sheran, received the guard of honour during the celebrations.

Kadapa marked the occasion at the Police Parade Ground, where collector Cherukuri Sridhar unfurled the national flag in the presence of SP Nachiketh Viswanath.

