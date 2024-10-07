7.7 tonnes of PDS rice smuggled seized in Parvathipuram Manyam

Visakhapatnam: An operation conducted by the Vigilance and Enforcement Department has led to the disruption of a PDS rice smuggling ring in the district. The joint effort involving Vigilance and Enforcement officials and Revenue Officers resulted in the seizure of a 7.7 tonnes of PDS rice valued at approximately Rs 3.5 lakhs.



Three vehicles, including a bolero and two trucks, were intercepted while smuggling . The apprehended individuals, Repaka Srinivasa Rao, Bhogirala Srinivasa Rao, and Ketala Dhanunjaya Rao, residents of Piridi and Kammavalasa villages, were allegedly engaged in a scheme to purchase PDS rice at subsidized rates and sell it at a premium in the neighbouring state of Odisha.



The department has initiated legal proceedings against the accused under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act (EC Act), citing the illegal procurement, storage, and sale of PDS rice as a violation of the law. The seized rice and vehicles have been confiscated.





