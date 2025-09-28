745 Homestays to Welcome Tourists in ASR District This Winter

Visakhapatnam: Around 1,000 tourists are expected to find accommodation in 745 homestay units this winter, offering them an opportunity to experience the culture and traditions of the Adivasis of ASR district. The homestay initiative gained momentum after Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu launched the dedicated portal on homestays during World Tourism Day celebrations in Vijayawada on Saturday.

ASR district collector AS Dinesh Kumar, joining the event via video link, said the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs has released Rs 5 crore for capacity building of existing homestays and development of new units.

He explained that 150 homestays will be developed directly by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department, with part of the funds used for capacity building of 50 existing units. An additional 595 homestays will be developed in collaboration with SERP and Panchayat Raj funds. Millets and other forest produce will be provided to tourists staying in these units.

Mamidi Raju, who runs a homestay called Pravaham in Mettavalasa village of Lungaparthi Panchayat, Anantagiri Mandal, told the Chief Minister that for the past seven years he has been introducing tourists to tribal culture and cuisine, including dishes made of millets and bamboo chicken.

Impressed, the Chief Minister enquired about Raju’s investment, wished him success, and advised him to expand hospitality services and generate employment opportunities, setting an example for others. The collector noted that Raju is currently constructing four more rooms for his homestay.