7.27 Lakh Students Got Talliki Vandanam Benefit, Says Minister Vasamsetti Subhash

Kakinada: Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash has said some 67.27 lakh students got Rs 15,000 each under Talliki Vandanam scheme, fulfilling the poll promise of the alliance parties.

“This was much higher than what the previous government did for students. They covered only 42 lakhs students under a similar scheme,” he told the media at Ramachandrapuram on Sunday.

The mothers, in whose accounts the money was transferred, were all happy and resolved to make use of this money for the education of their children, he said.

The minister said some students who lost their mothers, were taken care of too. The amount was credited into their father’s or guardian’s account.

He said the Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyardhi Mitra kits were distributed on the reopening day of schools and all students have got the books, uniforms, school bags, shoes and two pairs of shoes.

These apart, education has been made more accessible and easy to students through the appointment of one teacher for each class in 9,600 Adarsh schools (Model Primary Schools) in the state.

Education, he said, is better than wealth. Students and their parents should protect this wealth for their better future and quality livelihood.

He also said super quality rice has been distributed to all hostels under the Dokka Seethamma Mid Day Meal Scheme. “During the term of the YSRC government, its leaders looted the funds in the name of the Naadu-Nedu scheme. Fee reimbursement amounts were not released. The reimbursement arrears were cleared by the alliance government.”