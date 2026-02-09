72-Year-Old Athlete From Prakasam Felicitated For Sporting Achievements

Nellore: Joint collector Kalpana Kumari on Monday felicitated Kotra Seetharamaiah (72), a senior sportsperson from Thimmasamudram village of Naguluppalapadu mandal in Prakasam district, for his remarkable achievements in swimming and athletics.

Seetharamaiah recently emerged victorious in the 26th Krishna River Crossing Swimming Competition, organised by the Aqua Devils Association in Vijayawada on February 8. In recognition of this achievement, he met the joint collector at the PGRS Hall of the Ongole collectorate and showcased the medals he had won.

Congratulating him, Kalpana Kumari praised his dedication, discipline, and sporting spirit, stating that his achievements at the age of 72 serve as an inspiration to youth as well as senior citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Seetharamaiah also shared that he had won a medal in the 5,000-metre walking competition held in Nashik, Maharashtra, in January 2026.

Officials noted that Seetharamaiah’s continued success in competitive sports highlights the importance of fitness and perseverance, regardless of age.