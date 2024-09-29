72-ft Clay Ganesh Idol Immersed in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The immersion of the 72-foot clay Ganesh idol, set up by the Doondi Ganesh Seva Samithi, was held grandly in Vijayawada on Saturday. The immersion took place at the installation site near Sitara Centre, with water being sprinkled on the idol using fire engines. The process, which began around 7:00 pm, concluded past midnight.

A large number of devotees gathered to seek blessings from the 72-foot Lord Ganesh idol on the final day of the utsavam celebrations. The Doondi Ganesh Seva Samithi also organised Anna Prasada Vitarana for approximately 25,000 devotees on the last day.

Additionally, Vibodha Inspirations purchased the 72-kg laddu for a record Rs 16 lakh at the laddu auction held before the commencement of the idol immersion.