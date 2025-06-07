 Top
Andhra Pradesh
Vadrevu Srinivas
7 Jun 2025 10:54 PM IST

Over 7,000 join Yogandhra in Kakinada, city transforms into yoga corridor

7,000 Practise Yoga In Kakinada As Part Of Yogandhra Drive
Over 7,000 people take part in the yoga session organised as part of the Yogandhra programme in Kakinada on Saturday. - BY ARRANGEMENT

Kakinada: Over 7,000 yoga practitioners participated in the Yogandhra programme held on Saturday morning in Kakinada, turning the city’s main road into a vibrant yoga corridor.

The event, held along a 1-kilometre stretch from Two Town Police Station to the LIC building, featured participants performing yoga asanas in rows from 6.30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Men, women, and children of all ages took part with enthusiasm under the guidance of yoga trainer Ramananda.
Leading the programme, district collector S. Shan Mohan said the initiative is part of Andhra Pradesh’s drive towards becoming “Arogyandhra Pradesh” (Healthy Andhra). He announced that over 8.5 lakh people across the state have registered as yoga practitioners, with Yogandhra events being held from village level up to district headquarters in the lead-up to International Yoga Day on June 21.
Kakinada MLA Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao (Kondababu) attributed the fitness of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, even at the age of 80, to his consistent yoga practice. MLC Karri Padmasri said the district administration has turned Yogandhra events into festive occasions, underlining the ancient significance of yoga asanas.
MLC Perabathula Rajasekhar, Parivarthana secretary Vakkalanka Ramakrishna, joint collector Rahul Meena, Kakinada municipal commissioner Bhavna and others were present at the event.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
