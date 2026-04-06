₹7,000 Crore Set Aside For Road Repairs Across A.P.: Janardhan Reddy

Speaking after inaugurating the reconstructed bridge over the Suvarnamukhi river at Seethanagaram in Parvathipuram Manyam district on Sunday, he said the government is prioritising the repair of roads that had fallen into disrepair over the past five years and improving transport facilities on a war footing.

The minister said works covering hundreds of kilometres of BT (blacktop) roads are under way in the district. Pending dues are being cleared and projects are being expedited in coordination with contractors.

MLA Bonela Vijayachandra said the new bridge, built at a cost of about Rs 12 crore, has replaced the dilapidated British-era structure and resolved long-standing commuting issues.

District collector Dr N. Prabhakar Reddy said road works worth Rs 250 crore are being executed in the district, including connectivity to remote tribal areas. He termed the bridge inauguration a milestone and expressed hope that improved road infrastructure would boost economic activity, tourism and the health sector.







