70-year-old Arrested For Sexual Abuse Attempt

Kakinada: Devarapalli police took a 70-year-old man into custody on charges of attempting to sexually abuse a four-year-old girl on Friday.

Police said locals noticed the man behaving inappropriately with the child, caught him and assaulted him before handing him over to the police.

The accused was identified as a resident of Gopavaram village in Gopalapuram mandal of East Godavari district. Police said a case was registered and further investigation is underway.





Dalit groups protest against Krishna Madiga in Amalapuram





Various Dalit organisations in Konaseema district staged a dharna in front of the Collector’s office in Amalapuram on Saturday, protesting against MRPS chief Krishna Madiga.

The protestors alleged that Krishna Madiga made derogatory remarks against Dr B. R. Ambedkar and demanded an immediate apology. They also urged district authorities not to grant permission for his visit to Konaseema.

A representation was submitted to joint collector T. Nishanthi.

Former minister Paramata Veera Raghavulu, along with leaders Janga Babu Rao, I. Raghubabu, R. Tirupati Rao, N. Lakshmipathi, Chilla Purushottam and others, participated in the protest.