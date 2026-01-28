70 Auto-Rickshaws Distributed To Workers To Mark Third Anniversary Of Lokesh’s Yuvagalam Padayatra

Vijayawada: As many as 70 auto-rickshaws were distributed to workers on Tuesday to mark the third anniversary of the Yuvagalam padayatra undertaken by Minister for education, IT and electronics N. Lokesh. The programme was held near Sarada College on the BRTS Road here.

Speaking on the occasion, labour minister Vasamsetti Subash said the initiative would help provide a stable source of livelihood to nearly 300–400 families. The distribution was organised under the aegis of Andhra Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Advisory Committee chairman Gottumukkala Raghurama Raju.

Subash said the Yuvagalam padayatra, which covered 3,132 km over 226 days, had significantly altered the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh. He credited Lokesh for the outreach and for attracting major investments, including from technology major Google, to the state.

The minister also appreciated Raghurama Raju for his efforts in securing insurance coverage for workers and facilitating access to loans at low interest rates.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath said several youth leaders who participated in the Yuvagalam padayatra later entered active politics and now hold key positions as corporators, MPs and ministers. He recalled that despite attempts by the previous YSRC government to obstruct the padayatra through hurdles and police cases, Lokesh continued the march without backing down.