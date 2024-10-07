7-year-old’s death sparks political one-upmanship in Punganur

Tirupati: The mysterious death of seven-year-old Asfia Azam in Punganur has sparked political one-upmanship in the region. Asfia went missing on September 29 while playing near her home. Her body was found in a water tank on October 2. With police not providing any details, the incident led to panic in the town. The event turned political when YSR Congress president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced he will visit the bereaved family on October 9.



The area falls under the constituency of senior YSRCP leader Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, who, along with Rajampet MP P. Midhun Reddy, visited the family on Saturday, setting the stage for the former CM’s visit.



This led to a team of TDP leaders, headed by home minister V. Anita, accompanied by ministers N.M.D. Farooq and M. Ramprasad Reddy, visiting the family on Sunday. The delegation included district collector Sumit Kumar and superintendent of police Manikanta Chandolu.



During the visit, the TD leaders facilitated a phone call between the girl’s father Ajmathullah, and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Ajmathullah requested strict punishment for those responsible for his daughter’s death, while appreciating the police’s efforts in locating her body.



Speaking to media, the home minister said there is no question of sparing those involved in the heinous crime. “We are here to support the family and ensure justice,” she stated.



SP Manikanta later revealed details of the investigation. He said a woman, who owed Rs 3.5 lakh to Ajmathullah, held a grudge against him. She allegedly lured Asfia with chocolates, took her to her home with the help of a minor boy, and gagged the child to prevent her from shouting. This led to Asfia’s death from suffocation. After realising the girl had died, the woman disposed of the body in a pond.



The post-mortem report showed no signs of assault or abuse.







