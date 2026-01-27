7-Year-Old Found Dead in Well in Bapatla

Vijayawada: A seven-year-old boy was found dead in an abandoned well under suspicious circumstances at Darivada Kothapalem village in Bapatla district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as P. Sai. According to police, the boy had gone out to play with other children in the locality on Monday evening and did not return home.

After a search failed to trace him, his father, Sankar Reddy, lodged a missing complaint with the police. On Tuesday morning, locals noticed the boy’s body in an abandoned well in the village and alerted authorities.

Police registered a case of suspicious death and have taken up an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.



