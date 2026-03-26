7-year-old Boy Kidnapped, Murdered By Relative In Anantapur District

ANANTAPUR: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly abducted his brother-in-law’s son to extort money from his father-in-law and later killed the child, fearing police action, at Kona Uppalapadu village in Yadiki mandal of Anantapur district.

According to Yadiki police, Hemachandra, 7, a resident of Kona Uppalapadu village, went missing on Wednesday evening while returning home from school. When he did not reach home, his parents lodged a complaint.

During the investigation, police found that the boy had allegedly been abducted by Sarvesh, the husband of the child’s elder sister. CCTV footage from nearby locations reportedly confirmed the abduction.

Police said the accused was addicted to a lavish lifestyle and had fallen into debt. In an attempt to make quick money, he allegedly planned the kidnapping to extort a large sum from his father-in-law.

He reportedly lured the child and took him to a nearby forest area on the outskirts of the village.

Fearing that the police were closing in, Sarvesh allegedly strangled the child and abandoned the body in the forest before fleeing.

Police, who were searching for the boy, later found Hemachandra’s body on Thursday.

The incident triggered widespread outrage, with locals expressing anger over the brutality of the crime. The boy’s parents were inconsolable after learning of his death.

Police have intensified efforts to nab the accused and are continuing the investigation.