Rayavaram Fireworks Unit Blast Kills Seven

Vijayawada: Seven workers, including four women, died and three male workers injured in an explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit at Rayavaram in the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday.

As many as 12 workers were present at Sri Ganapathi Grand Fire Works owned by V. Satyanarayana Murthy in a small building in the village.

Shortly after noon, there was a huge explosion in the building. Six workers and the owner died on the spot while four more sustained burn injuries. The victims were rushed to a hospital in Kakinada for treatment. A female worker, V. Vijaya Lakshmi, succumbed to burn injuries while undergoing treatment.

The deceased were Satyanarayana Murthy, Paka Aruna, Chitturi Syamala, Penkey Sesharathnam, Kadupudi Jyothi and V. Vijaya Lakshmi. One body was yet to be identified.

Sources said the workers were filling up empty flowerpots with a combination of chemicals. A spark ignited the chemicals and the stocked fireworks on the floor, resulting in a huge explosion.

The intensity of the blast was such that those in the vicinity died on the spot. Some of the workers who stood a bit far from the spot suffered burn injuries.

The fireworks unit carried both LE1 and LE5 licences meant for manufacturing, possessing and selling fireworks since May 2020. Revenue, police and fire force personnel claim to have inspected the fireworks manufacturing unit on September 25 and this month too, and certified that the unit was complying with all safety norms.

District collector Mahesh Kumar said, “An injured person told me that there was some trouble with an electric wire and an attempt was made to arrange a fan. Suddenly there was a spark followed by the blast. All the chemicals were placed on the floor.”

He said the fireworks unit was complying with all safety norms and has licence till March 2026.

Home minister V. Anitha visited the place of mishap and promised all support to the affected families. She said an ex gratia would be announced soon. She said the blast was likely caused by the electric short-circuit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in Konaseema district and wished speedy recovery for the injured persons.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer expressed grief over the mishap. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said he spoke with the officials about the cause of incident, relief measures and medical assistance. Deputy CM K. Pawan Kalyan also expressed his grief.