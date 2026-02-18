 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

7 Get New Lease Of Life As Kadapa Student Donates Organs

Andhra Pradesh
18 Feb 2026 11:02 PM IST

Sunkireddy Sangeetha, a native of Payasampalli village in Veerapunayunipalli mandal, slipped and fell in her bathroom recently, losing consciousness.

7 Get New Lease Of Life As Kadapa Student Donates Organs
x
Sunkireddy Sangeetha

KADAPA: A 24-year-old B. Tech student from Kadapa district gave a new lease of life to seven persons through donation of her organs.

Sunkireddy Sangeetha, a native of Payasampalli village in Veerapunayunipalli mandal, slipped and fell in her bathroom recently, losing consciousness. She had been initially admitted to a private hospital in Kadapa and later shifted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru after her condition worsened.

Despite two days of intensive treatment, Sangeetha became brain dead.

Following counselling by a medical team, her parents consented to donate her organs. In the early hours of Wednesday, doctors retrieved her heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, valves and corneas for transplantation.

The parents took Sangeetha’s mortal remains to their village, where they performed the last rites amid grief.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Organs donated brain dead last rites medical teams 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kadapa 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X