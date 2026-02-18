7 Get New Lease Of Life As Kadapa Student Donates Organs

KADAPA: A 24-year-old B. Tech student from Kadapa district gave a new lease of life to seven persons through donation of her organs.

Sunkireddy Sangeetha, a native of Payasampalli village in Veerapunayunipalli mandal, slipped and fell in her bathroom recently, losing consciousness. She had been initially admitted to a private hospital in Kadapa and later shifted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru after her condition worsened.

Despite two days of intensive treatment, Sangeetha became brain dead.

Following counselling by a medical team, her parents consented to donate her organs. In the early hours of Wednesday, doctors retrieved her heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, valves and corneas for transplantation.

The parents took Sangeetha’s mortal remains to their village, where they performed the last rites amid grief.