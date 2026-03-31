7 Arterial Roads To Bhogapuram Airport On Fast Track

VISAKHAPATNAM: Seven arterial roads being fast-tracked by authorities are set to significantly improve connectivity between Visakhapatnam and the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport.

Authorities have identified seven key roads—Nos. 5, 6, 7, 10, 12, 14 and 15—for development and upgradation to ease traffic congestion and improve access to the airport. The plan aims to divert traffic from the heavily congested Old NH stretch between Gajuwaka and Anandapuram Junction, which has 12 major junctions, towards the Anakapalli–Anandapuram NH-16 bypass and the Beach Road corridor.

Key stretches include Bheemili–Tallavalasa (4 km), Bheemili–Dora Thota (6.2 km), Mangamaripeta–Boyapalem (6 km), Thimmapuram–Marikavalasa (6.3 km), Simhachalam–Sontyam (8 km), Vepagunta–Pendurthi (6.15 km) and Vepagunta–Pinagadi (7.12 km).

Officials said four of the seven roads are proposed to be connected directly to the Anakapalli–Anandapuram NH-16 bypass, while the remaining stretches will focus on junction improvements and linkages with the Old NH corridor to ensure smoother traffic flow.

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) chairperson Pranav Gopal said forest clearance issues between Simhachalam and Sontyam remain a challenge, but all other works are expected to be completed by May-end. He added that the first flight to the airport is likely in June.

VMRDA commissioner N Tej Bharath said construction is progressing rapidly and discussions are underway with NHAI to strengthen connectivity further.

Officials said the upgraded road network will ease congestion, improve last-mile connectivity and reduce travel time from Visakhapatnam city to around 60 minutes, positioning Bhogapuram Airport as a key gateway for travel, trade and investment.