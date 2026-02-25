₹69 Lakh Valuables Recovered; Five Held In MLA’s Mother’s House Burglary

Vijayawada: Guntur District Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of five members of a burglary gang involved in a high-value house break-in at Chintalapudi village under Ponnur Rural police station limits, recovering stolen gold, silver and cash worth ₹69.25 lakh within a week of the offence.

Addressing the media at the district police office conference hall, Guntur district superintendent of police Vakul Jindal said the burglary took place on the night of February 16 at the locked residence of Dhulipalla Prameela Devi, mother of Ponnur MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar.

The accused allegedly broke open an almirah and decamped with 42 sovereigns of gold, 10.5 kg of silver and ₹1 lakh in cash. A case was registered as Crime No. 26/2026 under Sections 331(4) and 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (corresponding to Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC).

Taking the case seriously, police formed special teams under the supervision of Tenali SDPO B. Janardhan Rao. Circle Inspector P. Krishnaiah and sub-inspector V. Srihari led the investigation. Crucial leads were obtained through fingerprint analysis, CCTV footage, call detail records and mobile tower location tracking.

The arrested were identified as Sattenapalli Rakesh, a habitual offender with 34 previous theft cases, Kokkiligadda Asirvadam, Jalli Dain Kumar alias Ashish, Nakka Durga Prasad and Gudipudi Raghu. Two other suspects are absconding.

Police said the gang conducted reconnaissance during the daytime and executed the burglary between 1.30 am and 2.30 am, using a Tata Indica car that had earlier been involved in another theft case. The accused allegedly spent part of the stolen money on vices.

All 42 sovereigns of gold, melted and intact silver articles, and the stolen cash were recovered. A Duke motorcycle and the Tata Indica car used in the crime were also seized.

Commending the investigation team for cracking the case within seven days, the SP announced commendation certificates for the officers involved.