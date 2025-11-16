Rs. 6.9 Crore Sanctioned for 20 Community Halls: Gottipati

Nellore: Andhra Pradesh youth will soon find employment opportunities within the state itself as industries begin establishing units following major agreements signed at the recent CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar said on Sunday. He said the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s focus on rapid industrial growth would end the need for migration to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in search of jobs.

The minister made these remarks while inaugurating the BC Vaddera Community Hall and Gokulam Shed in T. Kopperapadu village of J. Panguluru mandal. He announced that 20 community halls are being taken up across the Addanki constituency at a total cost of `6.90 crore, many supported through CSR contributions. The electricity department alone contributed `20 lakh towards the Kopperapadu facility.

Gottipati directed officials to ensure that all community halls are located within village limits for easy accessibility and asked them to expedite works across SC, BC, Kapu and Muslim colonies in several mandals.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, he recalled that the new government immediately restored widow pensions to 1.5 lakh beneficiaries and noted that Andhra Pradesh spends ₹33,000 crore annually on pensions more than any other state.

The minister also reviewed progress on a ₹4.5 crore substation sanctioned for T. Kopperapadu and inspected desilting works at the Mukteswaram major canal in Ballikurava mandal. Later, during an informal interaction with villagers over tea at Ramakur, he instructed officials to resolve grievances on the spot. He also met families affected by recent electrical accidents and assured them of government support.