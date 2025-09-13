6852 Cases Settled in national Lok Adalat

VISAKHAPATNAM: Around 6,852 cases were settled at the National Lok Adalat held in Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam districts and various sub-courts under their jurisdiction.

Officials said 2,224 cases were settled in Vizianagaram, 1,451 in Bobbili, 975 in Salur, 577 in Gajapathinagaram, 543 in Cheepurupalli, 486 in Parvathipuram Manyam, 337 in S Kota, 156 in Kothavalasa and 103 in Kurupam.

Vizianagaram district judge M. Babitha said the Lok Adalat was a convenient mechanism to resolve long-pending cases, saving costs, stress, and time. She noted that cases were resolved peacefully after both parties agreed to amicable settlements.

In one case, a cheque of ₹37.50 lakh was handed over to a motor accident victim, settled by a private insurance company.

In Parvathipuram Manyam district, second additional district judge S. Damodar Rao said Lok Adalats were useful in resolving cases amicably, especially civil disputes, negotiable criminal cases, and motor accident compensation claims. He stressed that settlements reduce costs, ease mental stress, and refund any court fees already paid.

Additional judicial first-class magistrate J. Soumya Jasfin, additional public prosecutor A. Chandra Kumar, Bar Association president N. Srinivasa Rao, members of the Lok Adalat, and a large number of parties took part in the programme.