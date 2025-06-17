67K Teachers Transferred, 4.4K Promoted In AP

Vijayawada:In a major revision, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday transferred 67,732 school heads and various categories of teachers while 4,477 faculties members were promoted.

The school education director said the transferred teachers must consult the Grievance Redressal Committee at the district and zonal levels in case of any objections.

The transfers include: Grade-II headmasters (1,494), model primary school heads (5,717), school assistants (27,804), secondary grade teachers (31,174), language pundits (1,199) and physical education trainers (344).

The promotions include: 1,375 Grade-II headmasters 1,592 model primary school heads and 1,510 school assistants.