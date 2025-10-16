66 Stalls, Cultural Flair Mark Vizag’s GST Awareness Drive

Visakhapatnam:The Great Vizag Shopping Festival opened with a heartwarming atmosphere at the AU Engineering College Grounds, drawing crowds even on a weekday.

Vizag collector Harendhira Prasad, who inaugurated the event, said this was an excellent platform for connecting citizens to the advantages offered by GST reforms.

He said GST 2.0 could be a transformative force in the journey towards Swarnandhra, particularly in uplifting underprivileged communities. “This initiative is not just about numbers; it’s about fostering local commerce and supporting our journey to make India the world’s third-largest economy,” he said.

As part of the Super GST… Super Savings campaign, the festival aims to enlighten the public about the simplification of GST and how this change can positively impact consumer savings and promote business growth.



Additional GST commissioner Sitaram Shekhar and district tourism officer J Madhavi were present. Madhavi launched the event with a balloon release.



This festival, organised as a public exhibition and sale, features 66 stalls that offer a variety of items including mobile phones, cars, electronics, clothing and food products.

Cultural performances brightened the evening.