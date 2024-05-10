65.50 Lakh Social Security Pensioners Crucial in AP Elections

VIJAYAWADA: The ruckus over the disbursement of social security pensions and the poll promises on pensions will have a huge impact on the general elections in Andhra Pradesh this time.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as YSRC president has promised to increase the welfare pension to Rs 3,500 from the present Rs 3,000 per month. Telugu Desam chief Chandrababu Naidu promised to hike it to Rs 4,000 per month. There were a total of 6549864 Social Security Pensioners across the 26 districts of AP, and they are crucial in the elections.

TD leaders said they are also promising door delivery of pensions and hoping to get beneficiaries' support to the party due to the offer to increase the pension to Rs 4,000.

The YSRC claims that the beneficiaries are trusting Jagan Reddy due to the flawless distribution of pensions for the past 58 months and the promised hike of the amount to Rs 3,500, and hence they would get the support of a majority of the beneficiaries, if not all the beneficiaries.

The highest number of 3,20,913 pensioners were in Srikakulam district, followed by 3,15,426 in Nellore, 2,92,525 in Prakasam, 2,88,350 in Anantapur, 2,82,903 in Vizinagaram, 2,81,240 in Palnadu, 2,80,670 in Kakinada, 2,72,867 in Chittoor, 2,72,104 in Sathya Sai, 2,70,394 in Tirupati, 2,69,888 in Eluru, 2,67,495 in Kadapa, 2,65,210 in Anakapalli, 2,59,997 in Guntur, 2,46,348 in Kurnool, 2,44,777 in Konaseema, 2,43,084 in East Godavari, 2,43,408 in Krishna, 2,36,726 in NTR district, 2,34,161 in West Godavari, 2,34,172 in Bapatla, 2,22,405 in Nandyal, 2,24,504 in Annamayya, 1,64,910 in Visakhapatnam, 1,45,071 in Manyam and 1,27,435 in ASR district.

Besides these, there were another 42,881 ART (PLHIV) pensioners in the AP.

Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that the social security pensions will be enhanced to Rs 3,500 from the present Rs 3,000 from 2028-- first with a hike of Rs 250 and then a hike of another Rs 250 in 2029.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu promised an enhancement of the pension amount to Rs 4,000 immediately after assuming power.

Political analysts say that the 65.50 lakh pension beneficiaries are habituated to getting their pension amounts at their doorsteps for the past 58 months, but they faced bitter experiences in April and May.

Hence, a majority of pensioners are up-in-arms against the TD and its allies for stopping the Volunteers system and the pension’s door delivery. The pensioners are putting trust in Jagan Mohan Reddy that he would increase the pension.

Pension beneficiary G. Subba Rao said, “We faced a hell-like situation for the past two months due to the ban on Volunteers. We were forced to shell out Rs 300 to Rs 500 as travel and food expenses to get the Rs 3,000 pension amount. We and our family members are angry with the TD and its allies for creating difficulties for us. We will support Jagan Mohan Reddy in the present elections due to the flawless distribution of pensions at our doorsteps.”





- There were a total of 65,49,864 Social Security Pensioners in 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

- The highest number of 3,20,913 pensioners was in Srikakulam district and the lowest pension of 1,27,435 in the ASR district.

- Flawless distribution of pension for the past 58 months and further stable hike of the amount to Rs 3,500 is a plus point to YSRC.

- TD putting hopes on its offer of increasing the pension amount to Rs 4,000 and promise to continue the Volunteer system