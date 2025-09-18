₹6,300 Crore Required to Complete Tidco Houses: Minister Narayana

Amaravati: Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana on Thursday informed the Assembly that ₹6,300 crore would be required to complete the construction of Tidco houses across the state.

Replying to questions during the ongoing Assembly session, the minister said the construction activity, which had been halted during the previous regime, has now resumed. He pointed out that bills worth ₹366 crore raised during the earlier government’s tenure were kept on hold, causing hardship to contractors.

The minister assured that steps would be taken to clear the pending payments and ensure smooth progress of the housing project.